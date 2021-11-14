NFL Week 10 fashion: A lesson in how to dress for a snow game

Bart Scott believes the AFC clash between the Browns and the Patriots is a must-win game if either team wants to make the playoffs. (1:42)

November is in full swing, which means so are the thrilling NFL storylines as we enter the second half of the season.

How will the Carolina Panthers look with quarterback Cam Newton back with the team? Who will stand out in the AFC West, which has two 5-3 teams and two 5-4 teams? Can the Buffalo Bills bounce back after a bizarre loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars? What will Odell Beckham Jr.'s debut with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football be like?

Outside of the on-the-field fun, players are showing up in their fall finest. Some are even breaking out their winter wear -- or hey, lack thereof.

SNO-MG

It's snowing in Indianapolis, and even though the roof will be closed for the Colts' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, players still have to figure out what to wear on their way. Some are not as tolerant of the cold as others.

The two ways to dress for snow. 🧥 pic.twitter.com/CMieV4xDvP — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 14, 2021

Cross-city support

Washington, D.C. boasts a handful of championship teams. The Washington Capitals and the Washington Mystics got some pregame love before the Washington Football Team's home game against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Vintage garb

It's the vintage fashion for us. New York Jets tight end Kenny Yeboah broke out a vintage varsity jacket ahead of an important AFC East matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Suit swag

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan arrived in one of the swaggiest suits of the 2021 season. There are no words to properly describe how fun this green getup is.

Fancy footwork

The Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs is rocking cleats that pay homage to Desus and Mero, hosts of a popular Showtime late-night talk show. We'll see if the award-winning duo will provide good luck for the wide receiver against the New York Jets defense.

Outfit goals

Every single outfit worn by the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons is the definition of goals. That's all you need to know.