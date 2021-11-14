The Arizona Cardinals are not optimistic that quarterback Kyler Murray will play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium, but have yet to make a decision, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is also unlikely to play, the source said.

Murray sprained his left ankle in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 28. He was inactive for last Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers after being listed as a game-time decision.

Hopkins also missed Sunday's game after injuring his hamstring against the Packers.