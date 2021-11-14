The Los Angeles Rams will not play pass rusher Von Miller unless the team believes his ankle injury is close to fully healed, sources tell ESPN.

The Rams know that if Miller doesn't play Monday night against the 49ers, he also would get next week's bye to further recover from the ankle injury that he suffered Oct. 21 against the Browns. The Rams' first game after their bye weekend is Nov. 28 in Green Bay against the Packers.

So at the very latest, Los Angeles is planning to have Miller play in that game against Green Bay, although the eight-time Pro Bowler still could make his Rams debut Monday night. The Rams plan to test Miller before the game to make their final determination, according to a source.

Miller's ankle injury was worse than the Rams suspected when they acquired him from the Broncos earlier this month for second- and third-round draft picks. The Rams held Miller out of last Sunday night's game against the Titans and were undecided Saturday whether he will play against the 49ers.

Miller, who officially is listed as questionable against San Francisco, recorded 4.5 sacks in seven games this season with Denver.