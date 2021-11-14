The Jacksonville Jaguars are unsure whether running back James Robinson will be able to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts as he continues to deal with a heel injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Jaguars had expressed optimism about Robinson's status earlier in the week after he had missed last Sunday's win against the Buffalo Bills.

He missed Wednesday's practice, then was limited both Thursday and Friday and officially drew a questionable tag for the Colts contest.

But the Jaguars want to test him pregame Sunday as there are differing opinions about whether he can go, the source told Schefter.

Robinson injured the heel in the Jaguars' Oct. 31 loss at Seattle. He leads the team in rushing with 482 yards.

In his place against the Bills, veteran Carlos Hyde got the start, rushing for 67 yards on 21 carries.