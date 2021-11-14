Patriots rookie Mac Jones connects with Kendrick Bourne for second TD pass

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was on fire to start Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, with his sizzling opening stretch highlighted by a 23-yard touchdown pass to receiver Kendrick Bourne in the second quarter.

Bourne made an exceptional leaping catch, splitting defensive backs John Johnson III and Troy Hill up the left seam.

The touchdown put an exclamation mark on a 99-yard touchdown drive, aided by some hard running from Rhamondre Stevenson when the offense was initially pinned at its 1-yard line.

It marked the third 99-yard touchdown drive in coach Bill Belichick's tenure (2000-present), with each of the previous two coming during the 2011 season (Week 1 at Dolphins, Week 2 vs. Chargers).

By that point in the game, Jones was 9-of-10 for 116 yards and two touchdowns to give the Patriots a 21-7 lead after they had fallen behind 7-0 early.