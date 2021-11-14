EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Buffalo Bills placed defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday morning before the team's game against the New York Jets.

Lotulelei is the fifth Bills player to be placed on the COVID-19 list in the last week and a half.

The defensive tackle opted out last season because of concerns related to COVID-19. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and wide receiver Jake Kumerow remain on the list, while quarterback Jake Fromm and wide receiver Tanner Gentry, who are on the practice squad, came off the list this week.

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant was elevated from the practice squad for the game to replace Lotulelei. The Bills suffered another loss to the defensive tackle group earlier this week when Justin Zimmer tore an ACL in practice.

Lotulelei, 31, has started seven games this season and played 52.9% of the defensive snaps. He has two sacks, 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. His return to the defensive line for the Bills this season has been beneficial to former first-round pick Ed Oliver.