GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is inactive for a second straight game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The third-year quarterback went through a series of shorts throws about an hour and 45 minutes before Arizona's 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff while being watched by head trainer Tom Reed. At one point, Murray jumped up and down on his toe a series of times but Arizona ultimately made the decision to sit him as they have the Seattle Seahawks next on the schedule.

Back-up quarterback Colt McCoy will make his second straight start. He led Arizona to a 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.

On Wednesday, Murray said he had made "crazy strides" from two weeks ago. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray was "progressing" but that the Cardinals had discussed the possibility of resting Murray for another week before their NFC West showdown against the Seahawks.

The Cardinals are 8-1 and sit atop the NFC West and entire NFC.