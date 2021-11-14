FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Cleveland Browns defensive back Troy Hill was taken to a local hospital with a neck injury, after being immobilized and wheeled off the field during Sunday's game at the New England Patriots.

A Browns spokesman said that Hill did have movement in his extremities.

Hill suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter while attempting to make a tackle during the last touchdown of New England's 45-7 victory.

After staying down for several minutes he was placed on a stretcher, immobilized and taken off the field.