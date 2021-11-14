        <
          Cleveland Browns DB Troy Hill hospitalalized with neck injury, has movement of extremities

          4:24 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Cleveland Browns defensive back Troy Hill was taken to a local hospital with a neck injury, after being immobilized and wheeled off the field during Sunday's game at the New England Patriots.

          A Browns spokesman said that Hill did have movement in his extremities.

          Hill suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter while attempting to make a tackle during the last touchdown of New England's 45-7 victory.

          After staying down for several minutes he was placed on a stretcher, immobilized and taken off the field.