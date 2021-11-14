Brian Hoyer tosses to Jakobi Meyers, who takes it 11 yards for his first career NFL touchdown. (0:26)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Cleveland Browns defensive back Troy Hill was taken to a local hospital with a neck injury, after being immobilized and wheeled off the field during Sunday's game at the New England Patriots.

A Browns spokesman said that Hill did have movement in his extremities.

Hill suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter while attempting to make a tackle during the last touchdown of New England's 45-7 victory.

After staying down for several minutes he was placed on a stretcher, immobilized and taken off the field.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield left the game late in the third quarter with a knee contusion. He initially had to be helped off the field and briefly visited the medical tent.

But coach Kevin Stefanski said Mayfield could've finished the game, had the final score still been in doubt. With New England up 31-7, Stefanski opted to rest Mayfield and backup Case Keenum finished the game instead.

Mayfield later said he had X-rays on the bruised knee, which revealed "no structural damage."

Mayfield has been battling a torn labrum to his non-throwing shoulder all season. He also was limited on practice this past Wednesday with lingering foot soreness.