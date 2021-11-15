GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Packers running back Aaron Jones left Sunday's 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter with a knee injury, and a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter the team believes Jones suffered a sprained MCL.

If further tests confirm that, Jones would miss time but could potentially return before the end of the regular season.

Jones reached for his right knee at the end of a 6-yard gain. On the CBS TV broadcast, Tracy Wolfson reported that Jones left the medical tent in tears and went to talk to his family.

The Packers signed Jones to a four-year, $48 million deal in March.

He had four catches for 61 yards and seven carries for 25 yards when he left the game.

Two of the Packers' outside linebackers also left the game: Whitney Mercilus with a biceps injury, and Rashan Gary, who had troubling moving his right arm as he came off the field in the fourth quarter.