Chase Young is helped off the field and into the locker room after an apparent knee injury. (0:31)

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team received the news it feared: Defensive end Chase Young will miss the rest of the 2021 NFL season.

Washington coach Ron Rivera made the announcement during his Monday video conference call, confirming what had been reported by multiple outlets Sunday. Rivera said Sunday night that it was "potentially his ACL" but on Monday would say only that it was a leg injury.

"It will end his season," Rivera said.

Young suffered the injury with 7 minutes, 49 seconds left in the second quarter when he rushed quarterback Tom Brady on a third-and-2. Young went to the ground without much contact and writhed in pain.

When the cart came onto the field, Young waved it off and opted to limp more than 30 yards to the tunnel, with the help of teammate Brandon Scherff for part of the walk and then with athletic trainers.

Washington was already down one starting defensive end, as Montez Sweat suffered a broken jaw on Oct. 31 at Denver. He will miss four to six weeks. Without Young, Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams would start at the end positions with rookie Shaka Toney as a primary backup. Smith-Williams and Toohill both are in their second season. All three are seventh-round picks replacing first-rounders.

Young has not had the season he or Washington had hoped. He has just 1.5 sacks -- one year after being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with 7.5 sacks.