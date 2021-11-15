As Von Miller looks to make his debut for the Rams on MNF, check out some of the best plays that Los Angeles fans can now come to expect from him in the blue and gold. (1:24)

Von Miller is expected to make his Los Angeles Rams debut Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The outside linebacker is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. The Rams held Miller out of the Nov. 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, the Rams' other recent high-profile addition, also is expected to make his debut for the team on Monday night, sources have told Schefter.

Miller's ankle injury was worse than the Rams suspected when they acquired him from the Denver Broncos earlier this month for second- and third-round draft picks.

Miller recorded 4.5 sacks in seven games this season with Denver. His last game for the Broncos was on Oct. 21 in a loss to the Cleveland Browns when he suffered the ankle injury.

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, Miller leads all active players with 110.5 sacks in his career.