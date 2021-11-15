ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's potential return continues to look like a longshot.

When asked if Fitzpatrick was done for the season, Washington coach Ron Rivera said the quarterback will undergo another checkup soon, but the indication continues to be that he's done for the season. One source said Sunday that Fitzpatrick was "unlikely to return."

"It's trending that way and we'll see after he has the next checkup," Rivera said.

Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation in the second quarter of the season opener vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Fitzpatrick had an MRI last week, his first since shortly after the injury.

"There is some progress," Rivera said last week. "Unfortunately, not way up there, but it's progress. So, what he'll do is he'll continue to work, do his rehab stuff, and he'll be reevaluated soon. I'm not sure when, just so everybody knows, but the nice thing is that there is progress and it's shown some positive signs, but I've been given no timetable."

Washington (3-6) signed the 38-year-old Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal in the offseason. Taylor Heinicke has started every game in his place.