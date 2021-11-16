Jarvis Landry admitted Tuesday that it "stung" to see his close friend and fellow wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. leave Cleveland earlier this month -- and that he's still unsure why it didn't work out between the Browns and OBJ.

"Definitely was something that hurt," Landry said from his Thanksgiving food drive in the Cleveland area. "Still does."

Beckham essentially forced his release when his father shared an 11-minute video on social media -- hours before the trade deadline -- of plays in which Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't pass Beckham the ball or missed when he was open.

Cleveland won its first game without Beckham, who since signed with the Los Angeles Rams. But on Sunday, the Browns fell to the New England Patriots, 45-7, dropping their record to 5-5. In the loss, Cleveland wide receivers finished with only 42 receiving yards, the fewest in a game since 2016, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

"I haven't been able to get the ball so much, either," said Landry, when asked about a left knee sprain that kept him out of four games earlier this season. "But at the end of the day I've been able to [make the most] with the opportunities I'm given. Yeah, I'm battling some things, but on Sundays I always give everything I have. And that will never change."

Landry went on to call Mayfield a "tough man" who is "doing all the things necessary to make sure he can be out there with us," while battling a torn labrum to his non-throwing left shoulder since Week 2. And while Landry admitted this season has been "frustrating" so far, he said the Browns still can reach their goal of returning to the playoffs.

"We're just trying to stack [wins], get everybody as healthy as possible," he said. That's where everybody's head is at. ... Just have to find a way to turn it around."