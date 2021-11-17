Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Rich Cimini on Wednesday.

Jets quarterback Mike White threw four interceptions in last week's 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Rookie Zach Wilson, meanwhile, has yet to return from a second-degree PCL sprain.

Flacco, who completed all three of his passing attempts and had a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Bills, was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 25. His experience is likely a factor in the decision with the Jets to face Miami's blitz-heavy defense.

Flacco started in a 24-0 loss to the Dolphins in 2020 while with the Jets.

Wilson ran sprints and threw a lot of passes during the pregame warm-ups prior to the Bills game, but coach Robert Saleh has been noncommittal as to when the No. 2 overall draft pick would return.

After throwing for 405 yards against the Bengals in his first start, White suffered a fluke injury in the first quarter vs. the Colts before his ineffective outing against the Bills. In four games this season, White has thrown for 953 yards with five touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 51.5 QBR.

Flacco served as Sam Darnold's primary backup in New York last season, starting four games when Darnold went down with a shoulder injury. The Jets lost all four, and Flacco struggled in three of the four.

The Jets did not re-sign the free agent following the 2020 season.