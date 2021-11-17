Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson will be a game-time decision Thursday night after suffering an ankle injury.

Patterson practiced on a limited basis Tuesday and would have been done so Monday as well had the Falcons had a workout.

"It's a short week. It's not like it's been any kind of Junction Boys style practice but he's participated," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. "We'll make the best decision tomorrow, probably pre-game. We'll take that one all the way up."

The 30-year-old is in the midst of the best year of his career with Atlanta -- racking up 473 receiving yards and 303 rushing yards, already eclipsing the previous season-highs in his prior eight years. He's also scored seven total touchdowns, equaling his rookie year in 2013. Patterson is Atlanta's leading rusher and second-leading receiver.

Against Dallas last week, Patterson did not play in the second half of the team's 43-3 blowout loss to Dallas.

If Atlanta is without Patterson, it could use more Mike Davis and Wayne Gallman as rushers and potentially a multitude of untested options at receiver.

"Whatever comes our way, the circumstances, we're in the solution business," Smith said. "That's what they pay me to do. They pay me to coach and to try and problem solve and that's what my job is every day.

"I don't worry about things you can't control."