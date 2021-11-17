ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's status is day-to-day (oblique), and he will sit during Wednesday's practice, according to coach Dan Campbell.

Goff will get reassessed throughout the week -- as the Lions prepare for a road game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday -- before a decision is made, but as of Wednesday afternoon, backup signal-caller Tim Boyle was expected to take first-team reps in practice despite remaining on the injured reserve list after undergoing thumb surgery.

"If Jared can go, he'll go," Campbell said.

The Lions have a pain-management process in place for Goff to try to calm down his injury as quickly as possible.

Goff suffered the injury during Detroit's 16-16 overtime tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday. He completed 14 of 25 passes for 114 yards with the injury nagging him throughout the game.

"If I couldn't have thrown, I wouldn't have gone. It was -- it was -- I don't want to sit up here and say I was hurt and whatever, make excuses," Goff said after the Pittsburgh tie. "But it was bothering me, but I felt I could compete and throw fine. And I felt like I did."

Goff has a NFL-worst 27.3 Total QBR this season.

However, Campbell still sees him as QB1 in the Lions' offense, with Boyle and David Blough on the roster as his backups.

"It's hard to say that he shouldn't be the guy right now," Campbell said Monday of why Goff deserves to be the starting quarterback. "It's hard to say that because -- there again, every time we try to throw it in dropback just about, our protection breaks down.

"Until we can do things right around him -- now, he -- yeah, there are throws we want to see that he needs to make," Campbell added. "There was a dart that we threw to Lif (Kalif Raymond) that he should make and he's pissed off about it, too. But ultimately, I still think, right now, he's the guy that gives us the best chance."