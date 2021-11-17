Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says he's much further along in the rehab process than he thought he would be and expects to play soon. (0:58)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is hopeful he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, more than three weeks after spraining his left ankle.

Murray reiterated the status of his ankle from last week, saying he's made "crazy progress" and is "way further along than I thought I would be." That's left him "pretty close" to playing again, he said Wednesday. Murray added that the decision, which will be made by him, will come down to "just being smart."

"Understanding what we're really here for," Murray said. "Obviously, if you can't go, you can't go, and then if you can, you let it ride. I'm not putting too much pressure on the decision to play or not. If I can play, I'll play."

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday he hopes the questions about Murray's status end "sooner than later."

Murray practiced Wednesday and was "moving around pretty good," Kingsbury said. "I've been hopeful each week that he can kind of turn the corner on it and hasn't yet completely, but hopefully this is the week."

A decision will come later in the week, Kingsbury said, and will be made based on how comfortable Murray is.

"He's worked hard to get back," Kingsbury said. "I mean, he's living in the training room, and that's all you can ask. He wants to be playing, he's super competitive, but he knows it's a long season.

"We got to be smart, but I've been really impressed by the way he's just embraced the rehab process. I bet it's not fun, but it's part of it."

Watching Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers from the sideline was "weird," Murray said. It was something he didn't particularly like.

"I kind of felt like this is what it feels like when things are going bad," Murray said. "I felt like a fan, just watching it and just being like, this obviously does not look good. So, but, I get it because I play the game. I understand things happen."