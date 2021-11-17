TAMPA, Fla. -- Three days after suffering a calf injury during warm-ups at Washington, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Sherman signed with the Bucs in Week 4 and saw action in three games before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6 at the Philadelphia Eagles. He was set to return in Week 9 at the New Orleans Saints but didn't play, and last week, coach Bruce Arians said he was "good to go."

Arians didn't think Sherman tried to do too much too soon.

"No, he was fine. He was fine Thursday and Friday. I thought he was going to have a heck of a ball game. He just strained his calf before the ball game," Arians said.

Sherman's injury is the latest of several blows to the Bucs' secondary. The team has been without cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 1. The Bucs have also been without their other starter, Carlton Davis, who suffered a quadriceps injury in Week 4 and has been on injured reserve.

On top of that, cornerback Dee Delaney suffered a concussion at Washington, and cornerback Rashard Robinson was placed on injured reserve last week with a hamstring injury. Safety Jordan Whitehead also missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury, Antoine Winfield Jr. missed Weeks 5-6 with a concussion, and cornerback Jamel Dean missed Week 4 with a knee injury.

It is possible Murphy-Bunting returns this week, as he is in the 21-day window to return from injured reserve and the coaching staff has been pleased with his progress.