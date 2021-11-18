METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara did not practice Thursday, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday's game at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kamara returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday after he had missed the Week 10 loss at the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury. It's unclear if he suffered a setback or is just gradually working his way back.

Coach Sean Payton described the injury last week as one that Kamara was rehabbing to return "as quickly as he can get back" after experiencing "soreness" at the end of a Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Veteran backup Mark Ingram II would again take on a major workload if Kamara is out or limited. Ingram had 18 touches for 108 yards and a touchdown at Tennessee.

The Saints (5-4) have several major injury questions on offense this week. Backup quarterback/playmaker Taysom Hill (foot) and standout offensive tackles Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee) missed practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jameis Winston underwent ACL surgery last week after suffering his own season-ending injury in Week 8. But a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache did not include an MCL repair.

Despite damage, the ligament was considered strong enough to heal, according to the source. Winston plans to rehab in Los Angeles and projects to start non-contact drills in about six months.