BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have activated Nick Chubb off the COVID-19/reserve list, clearing the way for the Pro Bowl running back to return Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Chubb tested positive for COVID-19 last week, causing him to miss Cleveland's game in New England.

Chubb still leads all NFL running backs with an average of 6.01 yards per carry. He's third overall in rushing with 721 yards to go along with six touchdowns.

The Browns activated backup running back Demetric Felton off the COVID-19/reserve list, as well, on Friday. The rookie also tested positive for the virus and sat out the New England game.

Cleveland's other standout running back, Kareem Hunt, remains on injured reserve with a calf injury. With Chubb and Hunt out, D'Ernest Johnson started against the Patriots and rushed for 99 yards as well as catching seven passes for 58 yards.