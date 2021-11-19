EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - New York Giants captain and safety Logan Ryan tested positive for COVID-19, coach Joe Judge confirmed Friday morning. He has not officially been ruled out for Monday night's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it seems to be trending in that direction.

The Giants are waiting for one final test. However, they don't believe this is a false positive like they had for handfuls of tests a few weeks ago.

An outside situation forced Ryan to get tested beyond his normal once-a-week responsibility, per Judge. His positive test occurred on Thursday.

"We still waiting for some official test results in terms of the long-term ones," Judge said. "He wouldn't be completely ruled out at this point for the game. We have to wait and see for the test results coming up. Right now, we're getting ready to place him on the COVID/IR just to go ahead and create the spot for movement wise."

The Giants (3-6) have done close contact tracing and Judge expected the rest of the team, minus outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (stomach bug), to be at Friday afternoon's practice. They did have some players participate in meetings earlier in the day through Zoom as a precaution, including some unvaccinated defensive backs who share the same meeting room as Ryan.

Ryan is a big loss for this Giants defense, which has played better in recent weeks as they've won two of their last three games. Julian Love would likely fill the void if he's unable to play.

Ryan leads the Giants with 72 tackles and two forced fumbles.

"Look, I'd say throughout the year we already lost a lot of significant players," Judge said. "We don't want to be without any of our guys, especially a captain, a leader. But that is something we've already gone through as a team. Everyone has to prepare every week. We have to get the team prepared every week. It doesn't matter who we're playing. You want to have all your players out there. The most important is everyone has to be prepared so that when they go out there they can produce."