OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens' offense got a lot healthier on Friday.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice along with two of his top wide receivers, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Rashod Bateman.

Jackson had missed the past two days of practice with a non-COVID-19-related illness. On Friday, he participated in all the drills during the media viewing portion of practice.

This marked the fourth time this year that Jackson didn't practice because of illness. Jackson was scheduled to speak to reporters after practice.

On Thursday, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Jackson was "feeling better."

In addition to Jackson, Brown and Bateman were back on the field after missing practices earlier this week. Brown had been out the past two days because of a thigh injury, and Bateman was sidelined Thursday with an illness. Both moved around well in practice.

Jackson leads the Ravens and the NFL's No. 2 offense against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. He has accounted for 82.8% of Baltimore's offense (3,086 of 3,727 yards) this season.