LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Standout Chicago Bears pass-rusher Khalil Mack will have season-ending foot surgery, coach Matt Nagy announced Friday.

Mack originally hurt his foot in Chicago's third game of the season but then played injured for several more weeks. Eventually, the pain became too great and Mack was ruled out of the Bears' past two games, against San Francisco and Pittsburgh. The team hoped the bye week would help heal Mack's foot, but the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year missed practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Mack had six sacks in seven games played.

It's hard for him [Mack]," outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey said Monday. "I talked to him [Monday] morning, and he's in meetings and stuff. He's definitely anxious to get back. This is hard for him. He loves to compete, and this is hard -- especially the last two games that he's missed, we haven't won those. He always feels that there's something he coulda done to help."