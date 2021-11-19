FRISCO, Texas -- With three games in a 12-day span starting Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys will be without wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of them after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Sources told ESPN that Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, which mandates a 10-day quarantine and will knock him out of the Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders, his former team.

Cooper should clear the protocols in time to play against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 2.

Sources said the Cowboys have not had any other coronavirus issues related to Cooper's test at the moment. The Cowboys will fly to Kansas City after practice Saturday.

Cooper has caught 44 passes for 583 yards and five touchdowns this season, all which rank second on the Cowboys.

The Cowboys welcomed back wide receiver Michael Gallup to action in last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons after he missed seven games with a calf strain suffered in the season opener. Gallup and CeeDee Lamb will serve as the Cowboys' top two receivers with Cedrick Wilson moving into the No. 3 slot, which he handled during Gallup's absence.

Earlier in the season, linebacker Keanu Neal, who is also unvaccinated, missed two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Greg Zuerlein will return to the roster this week after spending last week on the reserve list.