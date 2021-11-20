The New York Giants are almost certainly going to be without starting safety and captain Logan Ryan on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after positive COVID-19 tests, per source.

For Ryan to meet COVID-19 protocols in time to play, he would need two negative tests within 24 hours before Monday night.

Ryan's absence is a huge loss against Tom Brady and the Bucs. Ryan leads the Giants with 72 tackles and two forced fumbles.

The first positive test for Ryan came on Friday morning. Further testing didn't seem to rule out the idea of a false positive.

Julian Love is expected to start in his place.

"It's tough," Love said Friday after Ryan told him earlier in the day he was asymptomatic and going through his normal routine. "It's tough to see. First and foremost, you just want to wish safety to him and everyone he is around. His family and all that. That is kind of what is on my mind for him -- his health and safety."