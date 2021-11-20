Marcus Spears believes Lamar Jackson's talents will be on full display against the 3-6 Bears. (0:57)

CHICAGO -- Quarterback Lamar Jackson was added to the injury report Saturday as questionable with an illness for the Baltimore Ravens' game at the Chicago Bears.

Jackson returned for a full practice Friday after missing two days with an illness. He wasn't listed on the injury report Friday.

On Friday, Jackson said with a big smile that he was "feeling great."

Jackson has missed only two games in his four-year NFL career. He sat out the 2019 season finale because Baltimore had already secured the No. 1 seed and then was held out of a Week 12 game last season after testing positive for COVID-19.

Tyler Huntley, who is the Ravens' primary backup, has never started an NFL game. Baltimore might have to elevate quarterback Trace McSorley from the practice squad if there is concern about Jackson's availability.

The AFC North-leading Ravens (6-3) are coming off a 22-10 loss at the Miami Dolphins, scoring their fewest points under Jackson as a starter. After Sunday's game with the Bears, Baltimore doesn't play another team with a losing record for the final seven games.