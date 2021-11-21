        <
          NFL Week 11 fashion: Sunday best or Sunday casual?

          1:02 PM ET
          • Kelly CohenESPN

          There is a lot to celebrate in Week 11, from the Thanksgiving holiday to NFL games to Black Friday sales.

          But before we start the arguments over the best Thanksgiving sides, there are some on-the-field questions that need answering.

          What will Cam Newton's first start in his return to Carolina, which comes against former coach Ron Rivera, look like? Can the Kansas City Chiefs extend their three-game winning streak when the Dallas Cowboys come to town? Who will assert themselves in a key NFC matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles?

          And ... what did everyone wear? Let these outfits serve as inspiration as you prepare your own Friendsgiving outfits.

          A nod to a champion

          The Carolina Panthers' Jeremy Chinn has been rocking North Carolina and South Carolina stars' jerseys all season long. Sunday's was a nod to A'ja Wilson, a three-time WNBA All-Star with the Las Vegas Aces who most recently won a gold medal with Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

          A grand entrance

          Think your holiday arrival will be grand? It surely can't top that of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox's Rolls Royce arrival.

          Sunday suits

          Some guys came wearing their Sunday best -- emphasis on best. Some of these suits are not just serving today -- but serving as major inspiration for holiday outfits.

          Casual Sunday

          Comfy jackets, comfy sweaters, comfy hoodies. Sometimes being in your casual clothes is the best option for Sunday.