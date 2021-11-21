NFL Week 11 fashion: Sunday best or Sunday casual?

There is a lot to celebrate in Week 11, from the Thanksgiving holiday to NFL games to Black Friday sales.
But before we start the arguments over the best Thanksgiving sides, there are some on-the-field questions that need answering.
What will Cam Newton's first start in his return to Carolina, which comes against former coach Ron Rivera, look like? Can the Kansas City Chiefs extend their three-game winning streak when the Dallas Cowboys come to town? Who will assert themselves in a key NFC matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles?
And ... what did everyone wear? Let these outfits serve as inspiration as you prepare your own Friendsgiving outfits.
A nod to a champion
The Carolina Panthers' Jeremy Chinn has been rocking North Carolina and South Carolina stars' jerseys all season long. Sunday's was a nod to A'ja Wilson, a three-time WNBA All-Star with the Las Vegas Aces who most recently won a gold medal with Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.
This is the content we love to see‼️— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 21, 2021
Jeremy Chinn is wearing @_ajawilson22's Las Vegas Aces jersey for today's fit 🏀 pic.twitter.com/7vSu9GTBS1
A grand entrance
Think your holiday arrival will be grand? It surely can't top that of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox's Rolls Royce arrival.
Grand entrances only for @fcoxx_91#NOvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFy pic.twitter.com/ezy9HhMY4G— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 21, 2021
Sunday suits
Some guys came wearing their Sunday best -- emphasis on best. Some of these suits are not just serving today -- but serving as major inspiration for holiday outfits.
Ride with us #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/2x6SosmZjO— Daron Payne (@94yne) November 21, 2021
Marlo suited up. 👔@marlon_humphrey pic.twitter.com/9z6MzVtbf7— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 21, 2021
Some unfinished business here. pic.twitter.com/aLBQw7QBPQ— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 21, 2021
November 21, 2021
Casual Sunday
Comfy jackets, comfy sweaters, comfy hoodies. Sometimes being in your casual clothes is the best option for Sunday.
You see @Showtyme_33's hoodie— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 21, 2021
GO PACK GO pic.twitter.com/93goHzxl2h
Big dudes, big fits. pic.twitter.com/Syuu9Kx5Hp— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 21, 2021