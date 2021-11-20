Marcus Spears likes the Cowboys' physicality to lead them to a win over the Chiefs. (0:51)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will play for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys after being activated off the injured reserve list.

Edwards-Helaire hasn't played since injuring his knee in a Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He is still second on the Chiefs in rushing with 304 yards, behind Darrel Williams.

Williams had an impressive receiving game in Edwards-Helaire's absence last week. In the win over the Las Vegas Raiders, he caught nine passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire, a first-round pick from LSU, led the Chiefs in rushing last season as a rookie with 803 yards.