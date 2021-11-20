The Los Angeles Chargers have activated defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for them to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night barring any unforeseen issues.

Bosa, who is unvaccinated, was placed on the list as a close contact trace and had to quarantine for five days.

Tranquill was placed on the list last week and missed the Chargers' game against the Vikings.

Bosa is tied for the league lead with three strip sacks and has 5.5 sacks this season. He has a sack in two straight games and three in the past four.

ESPN's Shelley Smith contributed to this report.