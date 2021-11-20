NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans announced they are placing outside linebacker Bud Dupree on injured reserve on Saturday. Dupree suffered an abdominal injury in the Titans' 23-21 win over the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

The injury came during Dupree's only snap against New Orleans. He walked into the locker room and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. The veteran pass-rusher missed practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week leading to him being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

The Titans signed Dupree to a five-year, $82.5 million contract last March. Dupree finished with eight sacks in 10 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He suffered a torn right ACL in Week 12 that caused him to miss the rest of the season.

The same knee has caused Dupree to miss three games with Tennessee this season. He has one sack and a forced fumble.

Linebackers Derick Roberson and Ola Adeniyi will likely see most of the snaps in place of Dupree. The Titans have also used defensive lineman Denico Autry as a standup edge defender when Dupree wasn't on the field.