The Arizona Cardinals are not expected to make a final decision about their starting quarterback until pre-game warmups Sunday, but signs point to Colt McCoy making his third straight start in place of the injured Kyler Murray, league sources tell ESPN.

McCoy and Murray both are officially listed as questionable Sunday against the Seahawks. McCoy suffered a pectoral injury in last Sunday's loss to the Panthers while Murray has a sprained ankle that he suffered last month against the Packers.

McCoy will be ready to play against Seattle, sources told ESPN, but the Cardinals want to see Murray in pre-game warmups Sunday.

If Murray were unable to play at Seattle, he would get two more weeks to rest his ankle injury and be ready to return after the Week 12 bye for Arizona stretch run starting Dec. 5, when the Cardinals play the Chicago Bears.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that one factor in the team's decision is the increased risk of Murray reinjuring his ankle if he returns too soon.

"You don't want to put him in harm's way where that thing can get rolled up again," Kingsbury said.

McCoy, 35, has previously enjoyed success in Seattle. He led the Giants to an upset victory in Seattle as a fill-in starter last December, becoming the only opposing quarterback to win at Lumen Field in 2020.

McCoy led the Cardinals to a victory over the 49ers two weeks ago, passing for 249 yards and a touchdown. But the 12-year veteran struggled last week against Carolina, passing for 107 yards and committing two turnovers before being replaced by Chris Streveler in the third quarter.

The Cardinals already have ruled out wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has been nursing a hamstring injury and also will miss his third straight game.