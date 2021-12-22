Washington's Landon Collins alertly snags INT off Dallas Goedert's heel

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert had the first down -- he just didn't have the ball. And it left the Washington Football Team's Landon Collins with a chance to make a big play.

On a third-and-1 from the Eagles' 22-yard line, quarterback Jalen Hurts faked a handoff and hit Goedert in the right flat, with a step on Collins for what should have been a first down. But the ball bounced off Goedert's hands, then his right heel and landed in Collins' hands.

Collins grabbed the ball and returned it to the end zone, but the play had been blown dead as it was initially ruled an incomplete pass. However, after a huddle, officials ruled it an interception and gave Washington the ball at the Eagles' 26-yard line.

Washington turned that opportunity into an eventual 1-yard touchdown run by Antonio Gibson for a 7-0 lead. It was the sort of start needed for a team that still has 13 players and seven assistant coaches on the COVID-19 list, including its top two quarterbacks in Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.