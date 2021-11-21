Houston Texans QB Tyrod Taylor goes airborne to end road TD drought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- It took 63 days, but the Houston Texans finally scored a touchdown away from NRG Stadium.

In the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans, Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor leapt into the end zone on a seven-yard touchdown run to extend Houston's lead to 12-0. Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missed the extra point.

The Texans' touchdown drought of four road games was tied with five other teams for the longest such streak since the NFL merger in 1970, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

After scoring the touchdown, Taylor had completed 10 of 12 passes for 84 yards to go with his 14 yards and a touchdown on three carries.