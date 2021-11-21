SEATTLE -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, causing him to miss his third straight contest.

The plan was for Murray, who was listed as questionable, to be a game-time decision, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. The Cardinals wanted to put Murray through one last workout before deciding his status against Seattle.

Murray was "getting close" as of Friday, Kingsbury said, but the coach added that Murray's acceleration, which would help him avoid contact and get out of trouble in the pocket, was still a concern.

Colt McCoy will make his third straight start in Murray's place. McCoy suffered a pec injury in last Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, but Kingsbury said Friday that McCoy was "getting there."

Arizona is 1-1 since Murray sprained his left ankle late in a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Arizona is on a bye after Sunday's game, which will give Murray two more weeks to recover before facing the Chicago Bears on Dec. 5.

The Cardinals are also without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was ruled out Friday with a lingering hamstring injury.