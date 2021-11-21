KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Already without Amari Cooper, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the Dallas Cowboys did not have wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for the second half of Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because of a concussion.

Lamb appeared to get hurt after a Dak Prescott pass intended his way in the end zone late in the second quarter was intercepted by cornerback Charvarius Ward. Lamb walked off the field at halftime with head athletic trainer Jim Maurer and appeared dazed.

With the Cowboys playing the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Lamb's status could be in doubt, as he'll need to pass the concussion protocol ahead of such a quick turnaround. Cooper will also miss that game because he is unvaccinated and out for at least 10 days.

Lamb entered Sunday's game with a team-high 47 receptions for 726 yards and six touchdowns. He caught three passes for just 14 yards in the first half as Prescott was unable to complete a pass of at least 10 air yards (0-for-8) in the first two quarters.

With Lamb and Cooper out, the Cowboys' leading receivers are Michael Gallup (who played Sunday in just his third game this season because of a calf strain), Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown (who had two drops in the first half).

Lamb has not missed a game in his two years with the Cowboys. This is the first game Cooper has missed since joining Dallas in a trade from the Raiders in 2018.