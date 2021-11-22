Marcus Spears likes Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to end their short losing streak vs. the Giants on Monday Night. (1:03)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to play Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barring a setback with his ankle, sources told ESPN.

Barkley was officially listed as questionable for the contest after practicing all week. He has missed the Giants' past three games.

Barkley was injured when he stepped on the foot of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis on Oct. 10. His ankle ballooned immediately.

The thought was that it was a low ankle sprain, and that he would have to miss some time. But even Barkley admitted last week that he ended up being sidelined longer than expected.

He said his return was perhaps pushed back by a false positive COVID-19 test the week before the Giants' bye. Barkley returned to practice last Monday for the first time since suffering the injury, and after Friday's practice, he said he felt "pretty good."

Barkley had a 54-yard touchdown catch and ran in the game-winning score in overtime during his last full game in Week 4 in New Orleans. It was a sign that he finally seemed to be coming around following a torn ACL that sidelined him for most of last season.

"I still believe I'm capable of the things that I've shown on the field before, so when I'm able to make those plays, when those plays come to me, make those plays and don't force anything and take it one day at a time," Barkley said. "That's really the only thing I can do. Those are my expectations. Take it one day at a time, be a leader that I am, and be the playmaker that I know I can be and know that I will be."

Barkley, 24, has 195 yards rushing on 54 carries in five games this season.

Information from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was used in this report.