The Vikings and Packers trade touchdowns throughout the fourth quarter with the Vikings eventually winning on a field goal. (2:19)

Testing has confirmed that Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jenkins, a Pro Bowl left guard last season, had been filling in for All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who still has not been cleared to return from last year's ACL injury.

He suffered the injury to his left knee early in the fourth quarter and was almost immediately ruled out.

Unless Bakhtiari comes back this week, the Packers will be down to Yosh Nijman, their No. 3 left tackle, when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Nijman finished the game Sunday and held up well in three starts earlier this season when Jenkins had an ankle injury.

The Packers' plan was that whenever Bakhtiari was cleared to return -- if he comes back this season -- was to move Jenkins back to left guard.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.