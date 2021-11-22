PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles have signed linebacker T.J. Edwards to a one-year contract extension through 2022.

The new deal is worth $3.2 million and contains $2.15 million in guarantees, a league source confirmed.

Edwards, 25, has been a central figure in the team's defensive turnaround in recent weeks. He has 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery since being inserted into the starting lineup as the team's middle linebacker Week 8. The Eagles have won three of four games in that span, with the defense yielding 19 points per game -- four points below their season average.

Edwards came up with his second career interception in the first quarter against the Saints Sunday, helping to fuel a 40-29 Eagles win.

"T.J. brings a physicality that really is contagious. And he continues to come after the ball," said coach Nick Sirianni. "I'm sure glad he's playing the role he's playing right now."

Edwards was scheduled to be a restricted free agent after this season.

NFL Network first reported on the terms of the deal.