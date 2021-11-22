JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars receiver/returner Jamal Agnew will miss the rest of the season because of a hip injury.

The team placed Agnew, who was hurt in the Jaguars' 30-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, on injured reserve Monday afternoon.

"Positive news [is] we're expecting full recovery," head coach Urban Meyer said. "We'll know more as time wears on a little bit. Obviously we all love that guy. He's everything you want as a competitor, as a person, and has got legit speed. That's a tough blow but we've just got to keep going and figure it out [on offense]."

Meyer said they're still working through which players will take over as the punt and kick returner. Receiver Tavon Austin subbed for Agnew on a punt and muffed it against San Francisco. Cornerback Chris Claybrooks, a seventh-round pick in 2020, returned kicks and punts last season.

Agnew has 24 catches for 229 yards and one touchdown to go along with four drops. The converted cornerback was the Jaguars' only legitimate deep threat after DJ Chark Jr. went down with a fractured left ankle in a Sept. 30 loss at Cincinnati.

Agnew also had a kickoff return for a touchdown and returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown this season.

The Jaguars signed Agnew to a three-year, $14.25 million contract in March.