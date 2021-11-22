Tyler Huntley finds Sammy Watkins on third down and Devonta Freeman puts the Ravens ahead on the next play. (0:38)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he's "very hopeful" that quarterback Lamar Jackson will be able to participate in Tuesday's walk-through.

Jackson was sidelined from Sunday's 16-13 win over the Chicago Bears because of an illness. Tyler Huntley filled in for Jackson and guided a last-minute comeback for the Ravens (7-3), who lead the AFC North by a game.

"He felt good today," Harbaugh said Monday. "I don't know how good. But he feels much better today, from what I was told. I haven't seen him."

Baltimore hosts the Cleveland Browns (6-5) Sunday night. Jackson is 4-1 as a starter against the Browns, throwing 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Sidelined for only the third game of his four-year career, Jackson started to feel sick last Tuesday. He missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday before returning for a full practice Friday. But the symptoms came back Saturday.

Jackson has never missed back-to-back games.

Asked if the expectation was for Jackson to participate in Tuesday's walk-through, Harbaugh said, "The hope is. I won't say expectation because, you know, who knows?"