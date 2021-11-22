New Orleans quarterback-running back Taysom Hill signed a unique four-year, hybrid-type contract extension with the Saints on Monday that could be worth anywhere between $40 million and $95 million depending on the position he plays, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The deal, which comes a day after the Saints' 40-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, also includes $22.5 million guaranteed, sources told Schefter.

Hill's hybrid deal is unique and unlike other contracts because it pays him a $40 million base salary for the role that he's currently playing, and then up to an additional $55 million if he does become the Saints' starting quarterback for the next four seasons.

New Orleans, which lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to injury during the Saints' 36-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 31, has lost three in a row since losing to the Bucs.

Trevor Siemian, who finished the win over Tampa Bay, has started those three losses. He has completed 82 of 144 pass attempts this season for 920 yards and eight touchdowns.

Hill, hobbled by injury, has appeared in seven games this season, completing seven pass attempts for 56 yards. He has 20 carries for 104 yards.

Hill was in the last year of his contract and would have had a dead-cap charge of $8.9 million for next season. Now, the Saints avoid that charge and gain added flexibility moving forward into the offseason.