Jonathan Taylor makes it look easy as he finds the end zone five times in the Colts' big win over the Bills in Week 11. (1:34)

It's a good time to be named Taylor.

Just ask Taylor Swift, whose new re-recorded LP, "Red (Taylor's Version)," is sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The singer-songwriter released the re-recorded album earlier in November after she was unable to get ownership of the masters of her first six studio albums.

A few NFL teams are tipping their cap to how big of a deal it is that Swift is challenging the music industry's norms.

On Nov. 14, just two days after the album was released, the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium made sure to shout out the "red" seen around during game day on Twitter.

Red Sleeves (Matthew's Version) pic.twitter.com/EpYJgSif51 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2021

The Buffalo Bills also gave Swift a little shoutout after a big AFC win right after "Red (Taylor's Version)" came out.

And more recently, the NFL fully embraced Swift following Jonathan Taylor's big game this past weekend.

The Indianapolis Colts running back had five touchdowns against the Bills in Sunday's game, giving them their third win in a row. Now, the NFL's official Twitter account's bio reads: "He knows the end zone All Too Well (Jonathan Taylor's Version)" with a picture of one of those touchdown runs. What's more, Taylor is wearing a Photoshopped red scarf in the picture, a nod to infamous lyrics in Swift's song "All Too Well."

It's NFL bio official now. 🖼️ pic.twitter.com/XZc3oPyIdV — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 22, 2021

Taylor became just the fourth player in NFL history to have 200 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in a single game on the road. After contact, he rushed for 96 yards, the second-highest total of any player this season. He earned fantasy football players a whopping 53.4 points on Sunday.

This isn't the first time Taylor Swift -- who is known for the numbers 13 (her lucky number) and 22 (the title of a song on "Red") -- has had an NFL crossover.

According to Pro Football Reference, there have been four NFL players in league history named "Swift." While none of them have worn Nos. 13 or 22, there have been two players with the last name Taylor to wear No. 13: Jacksonville Jaguars WR Kerry Taylor in 2013 and Tennessee Titans WR Taywan Taylor in 2017-18. Washington Football Team DB Rosey Taylor (1972), Chicago Bears RB Cliff Taylor (1974), New Orleans Saints DB Derrick Taylor (1987) and Miami Dolphins DB Jamar Taylor (2013-15) are four Taylors to wear No. 22.

Swift was also interviewed by ABC during the 2019 NFL draft.

JUST IN: @taylorswift13 announces what will be revealed at midnight: "It's going to be a new song and music video!" The song is called "ME!" and it will feature @brendonurie. WE CAN'T WAIT! https://t.co/zJcGoGMulD #TaylorSwiftApril26 pic.twitter.com/SbJtVfxnHZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 26, 2019

Sounds like Taylor Swift and the NFL are a potential "Love Story" in the making.