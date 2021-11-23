EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Blame the coaches more than the players. That was New York Giants head coach Joe Judge's message following Monday night's 30-10 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

"You can put that down tonight. Got that?" Judge said after the loss. "You guys can write that tonight. Players have to execute. That is their job, right? It is our job to teach them. It's their job to go out and execute.

"But we've got to make sure we put them in position to have success. That has to be consistent, by the way. So, you can go ahead and write that down. I'm not going to debate that."

The Giants (3-7) got running back Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas back from injury and wide receiver Kenny Golladay was the healthiest he's been in weeks. They had most of their weapons on the field together and still managed just one touchdown, and that came when a turnover put the ball at the Tampa Bay 5-yard line.

The second half was noncompetitive, with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady getting most of the fourth quarter off.

"We have to do a better job of scoring points," Judge said. "I know it sounds pretty obvious and to the point with it. But I'm going to keep it pretty blunt right there. We have to do a better job of putting our players in position to make plays. We have too many good players. We have to put them in better position to capitalize on it. That's it."

He later added: "As a player, there are things I would be frustrated with too."

Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million deal this offseason, was targeted twice. He had one catch for 12 yards.

The offense's lack of production has all eyes on coordinator Jason Garrett. The Giants have scored 30 points once in 26 games since he joined the team.

Judge was asked afterward if he still had faith in his offensive coordinator.

"I have faith in all the people on our team -- players, coaches, everyone. We'll assess everything as a team and make any move we need to going forward," Judge said.

That wasn't exactly a resounding stamp of approval. The Giants now have a short Thanksgiving week before facing the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

So will Garrett remain as the offensive coordinator?

"I'm not going to go into it right now," Judge said.

Quarterback Daniel Jones and Barkley were asked if they had full confidence in their offensive coordinator after the latest dud. They were supportive even after their relatively ineffective performances.

Jones went 23-of-38 passing for 167 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Barkley had 56 total yards on 12 touches in his first game back following an ankle injury. He had missed the previous four games.

"Yes, I believe in [Garrett]," Barkley said. "At the end of the day, like I said, it's easy to just go and everyone wants to blame the coaches. Sometimes, instead of pointing the finger, you have to look yourself in the mirror.

"As players, we're not making plays. It is just that simple. We have to go out there and make plays."

The players say it is on them. Judge says it's on the coaches. Either way, it is looking like another playoff-less season for New York. The Giants finished 6-10 last season in Judge's first year as head coach. They have not make the playoffs since 2016. That is also the last time they had a winning record.

Judge insists things will turn -- it's only a matter of time.

"I'm telling you we're going to put something on the field that you're going to be proud of. That is on my name. You understand that?" he said. "That is on my name. I am the leader of this team. I'm in charge of this team. That is on me. I don't point fingers. I don't make excuses. We're going to get this right."

Except he did point the fingers at himself and his coaching staff on Monday night.