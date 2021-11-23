Stephen A. Smith sounds off on the Giants after their loss to the Buccaneers. (1:18)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants have fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after less than two years on the job, the team announced Tuesday.

The move comes as a result of continuing offensive struggles for the Giants (3-7) following their 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

The Giants have averaged 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL. In 2020, Garrett's first season, the Giants were 31st in the NFL at 17.5 points per game.

After the loss, head coach Joe Judge placed blame on the Giants' coaches.

"You can put that down tonight. Got that?" Judge said Monday night. "You guys can write that tonight. Players have to execute. That is their job, right? It is our job to teach them. It's their job to go out and execute.

"But we've got to make sure we put them in position to have success. That has to be consistent, by the way. So, you can go ahead and write that down. I'm not going to debate that."

The Giants have scored 30 points once in 26 games since Garrett joined the team.

"We have to do a better job of scoring points," Judge said Monday night. "I know it sounds pretty obvious and to the point with it. But I'm going to keep it pretty blunt right there. We have to do a better job of putting our players in position to make plays. We have too many good players. We have to put them in better position to capitalize on it. That's it."

The pressure started to build on Garrett at the start of the season. It became obvious the offense needed major improvement as former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator and head coach Freddie Kitchens moved into a senior offensive assistant role.

Giants coach Joe Judge was asked if Garrett would continue to call plays as early as Week 4.

Garrett, 55, joined the Giants in 2020 after nine-plus seasons as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach. He didn't call plays from 2012 to 2019, but he did lead Dallas to an 85-67 record.

The former Giants quarterback (2000-03) was always a curious hire as he didn't have any previous experience working with Judge.

Giants ownership recommended Garrett to Judge after the second-year coach was hired in 2020. The two met and Judge called the conversation "great" at the time.

But the Giants' lack of aggression and offensive innovation has been obvious from the start of his tenure.