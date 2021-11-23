METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have suffered yet another injury on offense, with a source confirming that rookie offensive tackle Landon Young is expected to have season-ending foot surgery. The extent of Young's injury was first reported by the NFL Network.

Young, a sixth-round draft pick from Kentucky, made his starting debut on Sunday because of injuries to both of the Saints' starting tackles, Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. Young played through the injury for about half of the game.

Ideally, one or both starters will be back in the lineup in time for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. But the overwhelming rash of injuries has taken a toll on the Saints (5-5), as they have now lost three straight games for the first time since 2016.

Receiver Michael Thomas will miss the entire season with an ankle injury. Quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 8. Left guard Andrus Peat is out long-term with a pectoral injury. Tight end Adam Trautman is expected to miss four to six weeks with a knee injury. And running back Alvin Kamara (knee), Armstead (knee/shoulder) and Ramczyk (knee) are currently week-to-week.

It's still unclear if Kamara will play Thursday after missing the past two games. The Saints will hold their first practice of this short week on Tuesday.