The NFL has filled the blanks for its previously scheduled Week 15 Saturday doubleheader by moving the Raiders at Browns and Patriots at Colts from Sunday.

Las Vegas will be at Cleveland at 4:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 18, followed by New England at Indianapolis at 8:20 p.m. Both games will be televised by NFL Network.

The league also made a change to Week 13, flexing the 49ers at Seahawks game out of the Sunday night slot in favor of the Broncos at Chiefs matchup. San Francisco at Seattle will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on Dec. 5 and televised by CBS, and Denver at Kansas City will be played at 8:20 p.m. and be televised by NBC.

The three other Week 15 games that potentially could have been moved will remain on Sunday, Dec. 19. They are the Jets at Dolphins, Washington Football Team at Eagles, and Panthers at Bills. All three games will be played at 1 p.m. ET.

NFL schedule makers frequently place games on Saturdays in mid-to-late December when college football's regular season has concluded. On Christmas Day, also a Saturday, the league will have Browns at Packers, followed by Colts at Cardinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.