ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions enter Thanksgiving winless for the third time in franchise history, but they could get a boost under center this week. Quarterback Jared Goff is "leaning" toward a return for the holiday game, according to coach Dan Campbell.

After Goff missed Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns with an oblique injury, Campbell said Goff looked "better" Tuesday during practice.

"I would say there's a 60% chance of it being 50-50," Campbell joked about Goff leading up to the divisional game vs. the Chicago Bears.

In Goff's absence, the Lions plugged in Tim Boyle, who struggled in his first NFL start. He totaled 77 passing yards with two interceptions, completing 15 of 23 passes for a 34.1 passer rating.

Goff missed all of last week's practices while managing the injury, which he suffered during Detroit's 16-16 overtime tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 10.

However, he did return to practice Monday in a limited role, then participated again Tuesday. Still, the Lions are closely monitoring the situation.

"He's tough," Campbell said of Goff. "And honestly, that's part of my concern is because I know how tough he is and he tells you he's being truthful, but I know how bad he wants to play and he's been through a lot, played through a lot, and I appreciate that about him, but I do want to make sure he's definitely ready to go, and I do think it's trending that way."