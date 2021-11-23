NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they have waived veteran running back Adrian Peterson.

Peterson signed with the Titans to their practice squad on Nov. 2 after Derrick Henry was placed on injured reserve that same day.

The Titans signed Peterson to the 53-man roster on Nov. 5.

Peterson, 36, made his Titans debut in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. His 1-yard touchdown run tied him with Walter Payton for 11th place on the career scoring list.

Peterson split carries with D'Onta Foreman, Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard. Peterson carried the ball 27 times for 82 yards and one touchdown in three games this season.

In corresponding moves, Hilliard, defensive back Buster Skrine and outside linebacker John Simon were signed to the team's active roster.

Tennessee also placed defensive back Chris Jackson and wide receiver on injured reserve and added receivers Golden Tate and Austin Mack, running back Rodney Smith, and defensive lineman Kevin Strong to the practice squad.