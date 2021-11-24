The Miami Dolphins have claimed running back Phillip Lindsay off waivers, the team announced Wednesday.

Lindsay had been waived Tuesday by the Houston Texans.

In Miami, Lindsay joins a backfield that includes starter Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed.

Lindsay -- who signed a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, with $1 million guaranteed and $500,000 in incentives, in March -- rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown in 50 attempts this season. He also had a touchdown reception.

He was part of the group of veteran running backs Texans general manager Nick Caserio signed during the offseason. Houston traded Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints last month, leaving running backs David Johnson and Rex Burkhead on the roster. Houston has also added running back Royce Freeman.

The former Pro Bowl running back became available this offseason when the Denver Broncos rescinded the RFA tender they had placed on him that would have allowed them to match any contract but would not have provided the team any compensation if he signed elsewhere.

He rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Broncos and had 2,550 rushing yards in three seasons with Denver. He also rushed for 17 touchdowns.

